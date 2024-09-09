We need to improve against Cameroon, says Warriors coach Michael Nees

Warriors coach Michael Nees has called on his charges to improve when they face Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe national team will host the Indomitable Lions in their second Group J match of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Having faced Kenya in the group opener on Friday, Nees believes the players will have to pull up their socks against the much fancied former African champions.

“One thing is we have to improve against Cameroon, they are a good side, there is no doubt about that,” the German gaffer said.

“So, the players need to apply themselves using their experience and they need to apply their game intelligence.

“Our two old guys saved us in this game (Kenya game) that is Khama [Billiat] and Washington [Arubi]. Obviously, that is experience and with a bit of luck we could have won the match.”

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.