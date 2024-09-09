We’re not focusing on what is happening in Cameroon camp: Munetsi

Warriors stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi has revealed that the squad is not focusing much on what’s happening in Cameroon camp.

There were disagreements between the Cameroon FA and the Indomitable Lions which affected their initial preparations.

FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o ended up putting the U20s on standby, while waiting iron out issues with the senior players.

“Going to Cameroon game, we don’t know what to expect from them because there was news that the selected squad might not play.

“For us, we’re not focusing much on that because in Africa there are a lot of mid games.

“The most important thing now is to try and get maximum points.

“You can see the cohesion in the team with the new coach, I think it’s helping us especially against Cameroon.”

The Group J encounter will be played on Friday at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.