Cameroonian FA blocks head coach Marc Brys’ assistant from sitting on the bench in Warriors, Cameroon game

Marc Brys will be assisted by the staff recruited by the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) for the Indomitable Lions match against Zimbabwe.

This means Joachim Mununga will not be on the technical bench as the faithful assistant of Brys was not registered among the members of the staff.

Mununga was also missing from the bench in the match against Namibia on Friday.

The ommission comes at a time FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o has been opposing head coach Brys.

The Belgian gaffer and Mununga were appointed to the national team top job by the Ministry of Sport without Fecafoot’s blessing.

Here are Cameroon’s registered technical team members for the match against Zimbabwe:

– Marc BRYS (Head Coach)

– Ndtoungou Mpile Martin (First Assistant Coach)

– David Pagou (Second Assistant Coach)

– Idris Carlos Kameni (Goalkeeping Coach)

– Elias Kaleguem Fomekong (Phytotherapist)

– Patrick Joel FOTSO GWABAP (Team Doctor)

– CHRISTOPHE Henri Robert MANOUVRIER (Physical Trainer)