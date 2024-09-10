Warriors, Cameroon share spoils in Afcon Qualifiers

Zimbabwe registered another goalless draw in the Group J of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers after sharing the spoils against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who drew Kenya in their first match of the campaign on Friday, hosted the match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The tie was played at a neutral venue due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Michael Nees’ charges showed an improved performance, but were let down by their poor finishing.

Zimbabwe showed early intentions, coming close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute when Khama Billiat’s effort went inches wide.

Walter Musona followed up a few moments later, but he also dragged his shot wide.

The Indomitable Lions, on the other end, launched a couple of dangerous attacks, which brought nervous moments for Washington Arubi during the first quarter of the game.

As the first half progressed, the Warriors won a couple of set-pieces in Cameroon’s goal area, which they wasted.

The visitors didn’t threaten much for the remainder of the half as the match went to the break goalless.

The first real chance of the second half went to Marshall Munetsi’s way in the 50th minute, but the Stade de Reims midfielder blasted his shot over.

Prince Dube followed up with two successive opportunities towards the hour mark and was also unlucky as he failed to hit the target.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who hadn’t been called to make serious saves before, was finally called into action on minute 64 when he tipped over Billiat’s brilliant effort from a range.

Cameroon dominated the later stages of the final period, with a couple of chances created all failing to reach the back of the net.

The game ended in a goalless draw, with Zimbabwe moving into Group J’s third place with two points, while the Indomitable Lions took the second place with four points.

Kenya, who beat Namibia 2-1 to attain four points, are now on top of the pool due to scoring more goals.

The Brave Warriors are rooted at the bottom of Group J with no points.

The next qualifiers are scheduled for October, with Zimbabwe playing Namibia in back-to-back encounters.