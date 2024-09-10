Warriors need to believe in themselves, says Murambadoro

Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper Energy ‘Gokwe’ Murambadoro has urged the Warriors to have confidence in their ability when they take on Cameroon in an AFCON qualifier today.

Michael Nees’ charges, who kicked off their Group J campaign against Kenya at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda last week, will square off against the Indomitable Lions at the same venue this evening (18:00 CET kick off time).

Murambadoro, who was in goal when the Sunday Chidzambwa-led Warriors lost 5-3 to Cameroon at the 2004 AFCON finals, reckons there are no longer small teams in African football and the Warriors can cause an upset if they believe in themselves.

“We have a very talented group of players and given all the support i think they can achieve many things,” Murambadoro told Soccer24.

“I think the key thing is to not be fearful. I watched their last game (against Kenya) and it was a decent showing. I hope they build from that performance and aim for a win, there are no longer small teams in modern football and anything can happen,” he added.

The former AmaZulu goalkeeper insists pressure is on Cameroon to win the game, not the Warriors, a scenario which Zimbabwe can capitalize on.

“Pressure is on Cameroon, not us, so we can capitalize on their anxiety and pounce on any mistake that they make,” said Murambadoro.