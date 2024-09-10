Zimbabwe vs Cameroon: Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Zimbabwe will host Cameroon in their second Group J match of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers on Tuesday evening.

The Group J encounter will be played on Tuesday evening at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

TV Info

ZBC TV announced on Thursday that it has secured the rights to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Stream information for those outside Zimbabwe is yet to be confirmed.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

Zim Team News

The Zimbabwe national team could miss the services of goalkeeper Washington Arubi after he sustained a shoulder problem at training.

Arubi featured on Friday against Kenya in the opening Group J match.

Should he fails a late fitness test, the 38-year-old will be replaced by either Chicken Inn goalie Bernard Donovan or Brentford B keeper Marley Tavaziva.

Cameroon Team News

The Indomitable Lions have no injury amd suspension concerns in their squad.

What coaches said:

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “One thing is we have to improve against Cameroon, they are a good side, there is no doubt about that. So, the players need to apply themselves using their experience and they need to apply their game intelligence.”

Head to Head Stats

Zimbabwe and Cameroon have met 11 times across all competitions and the Indomitable Lions have dominated this rivalry – winning seven games compared to the Warriors’ three wins, while one match ended in a draw.

Their last meeting ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Cameroon in a 2020 Chan group A match played at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde in January 2021.

Form (Last 5):

Zimbabwe: LWWLD

Cameroon: WLWDW

FIFA Ranking

Zimbabwe: 129

Cameroon: 51