CAF forces Ghana to look for neutral venue to host next Afcon Qualifiers in October

The Confederation of African (CAF) has forced the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to look for a neutral venue to host their next Afcon Qualifiers in October.

The Black Stars will become the latest country in Africa to have no home ground after CAF condemned the Baba Yara stadium.

A statement by the GFA reads: “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn its approval for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, due to technical infractions, including an unsuitable playing field.

“The decision was made after observations made by CAF during the recent Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Ghana and Angola, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5th, 2024. Based on these observations, it was determined that the stadium did not meet the required standards for hosting Category 3 international matches.”

The statement continues: “The withdrawal of approval means that Ghana will have to find alternative venues for upcoming international matches, including the AFCON qualifiers. The Ghana Football Association has promised to work with Government to address the issues and restore the stadium to its former status.”