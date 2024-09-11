Cameroon coach Marc Brys hits out at Ugandan authorities after playing goalless draw against Zimbabwe

Cameroon national team coach Marc Brys has slammed the Ugandan authorities after his charges played a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The Indomitable Lions failed to score in their second Group J game that was played at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The Warriors hosted the encounter on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to the press after the match, Brys expressed his annoyance at the Ugandan authorities after his team failed to hold a training session at the match venue on Monday.

The former African champions were not allowed to use the ground a day before the match, as per norm, because there was a match between Uganda and Congo Brazzaville happening on the same day.

The gaffer said: “It’s not easy after a tough match three days ago, the trip during the night. They refused to let us train. We didn’t train. We stayed there and the players did exercises, but we didn’t do anything tactically.

“We see all that especially in the first half with a lot of fatigue, no finesse to accelerate. It’s normal that we didn’t play well. There are matches like that where you have two possibilities. Secure the point or go for three points.”

The Belgian coach added: “In the second half, it was clear. We weren’t in a good shape in the game. We tried to win this game. That’s why I’m very happy with my players who continued to try to score the goal to win. But it was clear. There is fatigue in the team and we have to manage that. That’s what justifies changing the four players at the same time, to instill a new drive in the team…

“The conditions are incredibly difficult to work in. We cannot continue like this. It should be a goal for Cameroon to change things.”