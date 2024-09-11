Kenya coach Engin Firat reveals he hasn’t been paid for the last nine months

Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has revealed that he has gone for nine months without pay.

Firat is believed to be on a monthly salary of Ksh1.5 million (around $11,500).

Speaking after the Harambe Stars’ 2-1 win over Namibia on Tuesday, the Turkish gaffer bemoaned the unfulfilled promises from the Kenyan FA, saying:

“What makes me sad is that we have no support, in Uganda (against Zimbabwe), I was told we would have 5,000 fans but I could count how many were there.

“I am also not okay, if you don’t pay the coach for nine months even one dollar, then what do you want? I want people to stop criticising the team.

“Now we have FKF elections and everyone makes propaganda even the ex-national team coach.”

Meanwhile, after the win over Namibia, Kenya moved to the top of the group with four points.