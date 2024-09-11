Michael Nees gives positive assessment of Warriors performance against Cameroon

Warriors coach Michael Nees said he was satisfied with his charges’ performance against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe national team hosted the Indomitable Lions in their second Group J match of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The match ended in a goalless draw but Nees’ side showed determination and serious intention to dominate throughout the game.

They created the most chances, and with a little bit of luck, the team could have scored a couple of goals.

Speaking after the encounter, the gaffer gave his assessment on the performance of his boys, saying:

“I am super satisfied with the performance and everybody in the team because we had such a short time together.

“It was a goalless draw of better quality, we did not sit back, and our level of confidence on the ball was higher.

“We deserved a little more with better finishing.”

Zimbabwe moving into Group J’s third place with two points, while the Indomitable Lions took the second place with four points.

Kenya, who beat Namibia 2-1 to attain four points, are now on top of the pool due to scoring more goals.

The Brave Warriors are rooted at the bottom of Group J with no points.

The next qualifiers are scheduled for October, with Zimbabwe playing Namibia in back-to-back encounters.