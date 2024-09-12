Dynamos pick foreign venue for CAF Confed Cup tie against Orapa United

Dynamos will host their CAF Confederation Cup first round encounter in Botswana.

The Glamour Boys will face Orapa United, who are also from Botswana.

Dembare are using a neutral venue due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The Harare giants will host Orapa in the second leg of the encounter at the Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

This match is set to happen 22 September.

The Zimbabwean side played their home leg of the preliminary round fixture against ZESCO United of Zambia in Botswana.

Similarly, Orapa United will also host Dynamos in Francistown in the first leg scheduled for this weekend on Sunday 15 September.