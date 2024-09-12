Our game against Zimbabwe was hard, says Andre Onana

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has admitted that the Indomitable Lions’ goalless draw with Zimbabwe on Tuesday was a hard game.

The Manchester United star was in goal as the five time African champions Cameroon played out a goalless stalemate with the Warriors in Group J, at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda.

Speaking to SkySports on his return to England, Onana insisted Kenya were the toughest opponent in Group J, but Zimbabwe still gave Cameroon a run for their money.

“Kenya is the only team in our group that is giving us competition but I hope we make it to the qualifying round. The game against Zimbabwe was a little bit hard but we came out with a point, which is good,” said Onana.

“I’m also happy by the love shown to me by the Manchester United fans in Uganda,” he added.