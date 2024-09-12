Warriors youngster Joey Phuthi undergoes surgery

Warriors youngster Joey Phuthi has undergone surgery in England.

Phuthi last featured in Sheffield Wednesday U21s’ 4-4 draw with Bristol City last month before suffering an undisclosed injury.

According to English outlet, The Star, the youngster had a successful operation.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, making his senior debut for the Owls and at international level with Zimbabwe.

The Warriors international featured in the Championship, as well as making a cameo in the FA Cup in February.

He also made his debut for the Warriors in March this year.