The draw for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals has been conducted.

Defending champions Dynamos will face Yadah, while Highlanders will play Simba Bhora.

Ngezi Platinum and CAPS United were drawn together with the fixture between Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum completing the quarterfinals list.

The games will be played during the weekend of 21-22 September 2024.

Here is the full draw:

Dynamos vs Yadah

Simba Bhora vs Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum vs CAPS United

Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum