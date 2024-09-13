FIFA threatens Ngezi Platinum with sanctions as club is ordered to pay Bongani Mafu $196k

FIFA has has threatened Ngezi Platinum with sanctions after the club failed to honour their contractual obligations to former assistant coach Bongani Mafu.

Mafu was attached to the defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions as an assistant coach during Benjani Mwaruwari’s reign.

His contract was terminated in 2022 together with that of Benjani after a string of poor results.

However, the gaffer was not settled his dues and launched a case of unfair dismissal with FIFA.

In their judgment on the matter, FIFA said, as cited by The Chronicle: “Ngezi Platinum Stars FC must pay to the claimmant (Bongani Mafu) US$196 750 as compensation for breach of contract without just cause. The decision was passed on the 27th of August 2024 by FIFA Football tribunal’s Player Status Chamber. The decision was communicated to Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club, Bongani Mafu, Zifa and Caf on the 30th of August 2024.”

FIFA warned that in the event of the club failing to pay the money within 45 days, it risked being banned from registering new players.

“The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods. 2. The present matter shall be submitted, upon request to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the event that full payment (including all applicable interest) is still not made by the end of the three entire and consecutive registration periods,” FIFA added.

Ngezi Platinum had until September 10 to appeal against the FIFA determination.