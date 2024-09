Knowledge Musona scored his first goal at his new Saudi team Al Okhdood.

The Zimbabwean made his second appearance at the club, coming on as a second half substitute in the 3-1 loss against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.

He scored in the 73rd minute to open his scoring account at Okhdood.

The goal, however, didn’t help his side much as it proved to be a mare consolation at the end of the tie.

Here are his other stats in the game: