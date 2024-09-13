Tawanda Chirewa to miss action after picking up injury on national duty with Warriors

Tawanda Chirewa will miss the action after picking up an injury on national duty with the Warriors.

Chirewa played in Zimbabwe’s both games in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers during the recent international break, starting in the match against Kenya and coming on as a late substitute versus Cameroon.

The 20-year-old will miss Derby County’s next two games after suffering a concussion.

Derby coach Paul Warne confirmed the news in a squad update on the club’s website, saying: “Tawanda has suffered a concussion so he’ll miss the next two (matches).”

Chirewa is on loan with the Championship side from Wolves in the Premier League. He made the switch in late August on a deal until the end of the season.

The forward has so far made one appearance for Derby, playing in the first half of their EFL Cup defeat to Barrow.