Wayne Rooney speaks on Brendan Galloway injury return after defender missed Warriors games

Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney has issued an update on the injury return of Brendan Galloway.

Galloway missed out on an international call-up from Zimbabwe for the first two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to a hamstring injury.

The defender was dropped from the Warriors squad on the eve of the international break.

Rooney hopes to have the Zimbabwe international and Darko Gyabi, the loan signing from Leeds United who had a groin problem, available for selection for Plymouth’s league clash against Sunderland on Saturday.

“I think they will both be fine and hopefully available for selection on Saturday,” said the coach, as cited by Plymouth Live.

In a seperate interview, Rooney emphasised the need to manage Galloway’s recent injury issue carefully.

The coach said: “With Brendan, we need to be careful, especially with his knees. He has had injuries before, so we need to be careful.”