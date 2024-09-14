Luton Town coach admits Marvelous Nakamba is facing hurdles to regain his first XI berth

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards admits Marvelous Nakamba is facing hurdles to regain his place in starting XI.

Nakamba returned to action this month after spending eight months nursing a knee injury.

The injury required surgery and this ended the midfielder’s campaign when the team was fighting to survive EPL relegation.

His return was marked with a starting appearance in the Carabao Cup defeat to QPR but was dropped to the bench in the following game against the same side in the English Championship.

Edwards said, as cited by Luton Today: “He’s progressing well, it’s a real challenge, and we had a good chat with him and some of the staff the other day as we do have to manage his body.

“He won’t be able to train necessarily as much as he or us would want him to all the time at the moment, but that’s because there’s a real good plan in place to make sure he’s fit for selection. We’ve got to try and get that balance right of getting him fit when he can’t always train every single day, and it’s trying to find that. It’s almost a little bit of a new normal for him, so we’ve got to make sure we find that for the foreseeable until we’re confident then that he’s fully there.

“We’ll see how that progresses over the next few weeks and months, but I think Marv is someone who gets better with game time and playing. He’s proved that to us in the past when he first joined here. All right he didn’t have the injury then, but he probably wasn’t fully fit when he came in, but just played, played, played, played and got up to speed fairly quickly. So I’m bearing that in mind as well.”