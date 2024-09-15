CAPS United beat Highlanders to finally end five-year jinx

CAPS United came from behind to beat Highlanders 3-2 and end a five-year jinx in the Castle Lager Premiership .

The matchday 26 was played at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare on Sunday.

The visitors took a two goal lead inside the first half hour courtesy of Lynoth Chikuhwa’s brace.

Chikuhwa scored his first goal in the 21st minute before doubling the advantage from the spot ten minutes later.

The Green Machine got a penalty for themselves on minute 41 and managed to. pull one back through William Manondo, who converted the kick.

Junior Bunjira equalised late in the second half before Lot Chiwunga completed the comeback inside the stoppage time.

The victory marked the first time in five years that CAPS United managed to beat Bosso in the league.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora opened a six-point gap after edging Chegutu Pirates 2-1.

Chicken Inn played a goalless draw against Yadah.