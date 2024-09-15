CAPS United vs Highlanders: Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

CAPS United will host Highlanders in the second league installment of the Battle of the Cities.

The encounter is set scheduled for this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

TV Info

ZTN Prime ( DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

Team News

Highlanders will miss the services of Raphael Pitisi and Prince Ndlovu who have just resumed light training while Marvin Sibanda and Archford Faira are still out injured.

The Bulawayo giants will welcome back striker Godfrey Makaruse and Never Rauzhi, who have both returned to full training. Melikhaya Ncube is also available for selection after serving his yellow card suspension.

CAPS United have no reported issues in the squad.

What the coaches said:

Highlanders’ Kelvin Kaindu: “We are playing a team that is currently in top form. I think they have gone for about five games without recording a defeat. They have picked up their form and their seasoned and senior players are helping them in terms of influence on the field.”

Head to Head Stats

Highlanders have dominated the league tie in recent years, avoiding a defeat in the last five years.

The Green Machine’s last win came in 2019 when they won 2-1.

In the following five years, the two teams have met five times with Highlanders winning three of the matches while the other matches ended in a draw.

This season’s first leg fixture ended 2- 0 in favour of Bosso.

Form

CAPS United currently sits ninth on the log standings, with 34 points from 25 matches going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Highlanders are four points ahead and are currently sitting in fifth place.