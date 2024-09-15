Dynamos edge Orapa United to secure first leg advantage in CAF Confed Cup tie

Dynamos edged Orapa United of Botswana to secure a first leg advantage in the CAF Confederation Cup first round encounter.

The match was played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys cruised to the victory courtesy of Valentine Kadonzvo’s late strike.

Kadonzvo, who had came on as a second half substitute, netted in the 87th minute.

Dembare will host Orapa in the second leg scheduled at the same venue next weekend.

Dynamos are hosting this match on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.