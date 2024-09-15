CAF Confederation Cup – Orapa United vs Dynamos: Preview, Team News & More

Dynamos will continue their CAF Confederation Cup campaign this afternoon when they face Orapa United of Botswana in the first round of the tie.

The match is set for Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

Orapa are the host team in this first leg.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

The Glamour Boys cruised into the first round after beating ZESCO United of Zambia 1-0 on aggregate.

Orapa United knocked out Foresters of Seychelles in the first preliminary round. They drew 1-1 in Saint Pierre on the Indian Ocean island before winning 2-0 at home.

Dynamos Team News

Defender Kelvin Moyo and Namibian forward Sadney Urikhob have recovered from injuries and should be available for selection today.

Tanaka Shandirwa, who missed DeMbare’s last two assignments, is back in the team.

What Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe said:

“Naturally, like any other team going into a knockout stage, we aim to go past them. It is not going to be easy because Orapa United are not at this stage of the tournament by invitation.