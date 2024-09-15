Action as it happened: CLPSL – CAPS United vs Highlanders

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 encounter between CAPS vs Highlanders.

Fulltime:

CAPS United 3-2 Highlanders

90+4′ Goal!!! Chiwunga scores for CAPS.

83′ Goal!!! Junior Bunjira scores for CAPS.

70′ Yellow Card to M. Ncube (Highlanders).

63′ Highlanders Sub: Rauzhi replaces B. Ncube.

55′ Mushore gets the space and shoots but sends his effort over.

47′ Freekick to Highlanders, M. Ncube takes it but sends his effort over.

– Halftime.

44′ Goal!!! Manondo pulls one back for CAPS from the spot.

44′ Penalty tp CAPS after a handball by Chigumira inside the box.

32′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa gets his brace from the spot.

31′ Penalty to Highlanders after Chikuhwa is hacked down inside the box.

30′ Manondo gets the space and strikes at goal, but Muza denys him with a good save.

29′ Chance for CAPS as Kangwa shoots at goal but fails to reach the target.

21′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa puts Highlanders ahead.

15′ Goalless after the quarter hour mark.

11′ Corner kick to CAPS, cleared.

6′ Freekick to Highlanders, Mbeba takes it but it evades everyone.

2′ First corner kick of the game goes to Highlanders. Chigumira takes it but the ball find no takers.

1′ Kick-off.

CAPS XI:

Highlanders XI: Muza, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Chigumira, Mbeba, Makaruse, Mason Mushore, Muduhwa, N. Ndlovu, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Telone 1-2 Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn 0-0 Yadah

Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bikita Minerals 0-0 ZPC Kariba