Lloyd Chigowe not fully satisfied with Dynamos win over Orapa United in CAF Confed Cup

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has admitted that he was not fully satisfied despite his securing a 1-0 first leg advantage over Orapa United of Botswana in the CAF Confederation Cup first round encounter on Sunday.

The match was played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

The Glamour Boys cruised to the victory courtesy of Valentine Kadonzvo’s late strike.

Kadonzvo, who had came on as a second half substitute, netted in the 87th minute.

According to Chigowe, his charges could have scored more goals, having dominated the majority of the game.

The gaffer said, as cited by The Herald: “I told the boys that we travelled for a win. We got the goal towards the end of the match which does not give a good reflection of a match that we dominated. However, it’s a job well done despite our wanting travelling arrangements.”

Dynamos will host Orapa in the second leg scheduled at the same venue next weekend.

Dembare are hosting this match on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.