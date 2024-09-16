MWOS edge Harare City, go six points clear

Log leaders MWOS managed to absorb mounting pressure from Harare City in the last 15 minutes to hold on for a crucial 2-1 victory in a Northern Region Soccer League match played at Mkushi Academy Grounds yesterday.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges, despite missing a glut of chances to kill off the game in the second half, defended resolutely in the last stages of the game to register a crucial win away from home.

MWOS took the lead in the second minute, when the league’s leading goal scorer Everson Feremba fired home from close range for this 14th goal of the season.

Former Warriors striker Farau Matare doubled the Punters’ advantage in the 15th minute, when he reacted quickly to slot home the rebound after City goalkeeper Anold Munkuli had failed to collect Feremba’s initial shot.

Harare City pulled one back in the 21st minute through Mathew Murambiwa, as the Sunshine Boys fought their way back into the contest.

MWOS led 2–1 at the half time interval after a somewhat dominant first half.

Matare should have put the final nail on the City coffin when he found himself through on goal after beating the offside trap but somehow didn’t pull the trigger and the Sunshine Boys recovered to produce a brilliant piece of last ditch defending.

Substitute Marcus Dan could have sealed it for MWOS but he fluffed his lines after being through goal, to the disbelief of the sizable crowd in attendance.

Despite mounting pressure from City, MWOS held on a for a victory which saw them opening a six-point gap at the summit of the table with 10 games remaining.

MWOS’ lead at the top of the table could increase to nine points if they are awarded maximum points for their abandoned game against Shamva Mine.

Second-placed Scottland’s clash against Karoi United at Chikangwe Stadium was abandoned for crowd trouble in the 89th minute, with the two sides level at 1-1.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos lost further ground in the title race when they were stunned 2-0 by Chinhoyi Stars.

Northern Region Soccer League match day 28 results:

CCLEE Mhangura 0-0 Agama

Banket United 2-0 Norton Community

Chinhoyi Stars 2-0 Black Rhinos

Zambezi 0-2 Black Mambas

DZ Royal 1-0 Herentals U-20

Karoi United 1-1 Scottland (match abandoned in the 89th minute)

Harare City 1-2 MWOS