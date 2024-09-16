Supersport United snap up Zimbabwean youngster from local academy

South African top-flight side SuperSport United have signed Zimbabwean youngster Nokutenda Mangezi.

Mangezi has joined United on a one-year deal from local academy Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

A statement by SuperSport United on Facebook confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old striker and that of Chad national team defender Eric Mbangossoum.

The statement reads: “SuperSport United is pleased to announce the signing of Chad international defender, Eric Mbangossoum (24) and Zimbabwean striker, Nokutenda Mangezi (19) on one-year deals with options to renew.”

Mangezi will join fellow Zimbabweans Terrence Dzvukamanja and Onismor Bhasera who are already in the books of SuperSport United.