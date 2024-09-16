Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal of the season in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 win against Tinotenda Kadewere’s Nentes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Munetsi started in the game and netted his team’s equaliser in the 34th minute, just six minutes after the hosts had secured the opener.

The midfielder got a yellow card in the 69th minute after foul on the opponent.

Kadewere also started in the match but was subbed off on minute 72.

The striker recovered from a knock ahead of the match, which had forced him out of action in the previous week during the international break.

Yanga striker Prince Dube and Knowledge Musona of Al Okhdood were also on target over the weekend.

Dube found the back of the net in the Tanzanian giants’ 1-0 win over CBE SA of Ethiopia in the CAF Champions League.

Musona scored his first goal at his new Saudi team Al Okhdood.

The Zimbabwean made his second appearance at the club, coming on as a second half substitute in the 3-1 loss against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.

He scored in the 73rd minute to open his scoring account at Okhdood.

In England, Brendan Galloway, who missed out on an international call-up from Zimbabwe due to a hamstring injury, was fit to play in Plymouth Argyle’s 3-2 win against Sunderland.

Galloway started on the bench and played the remaining eleven minutes of the match.

Marvelous Nakamba made his first start of the league season after starting in Luton Town’s 1-0 win against Millwall.

The midfielder returned from a long-term injury earlier in the month but had only featured in the Carabao Cup.

Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa missed the the chance to face Warriors teammate Andy Rinomhota when Derby County played Cardiff City over the weekend.

Chirewa was out of action after suffering concussion on national duty with the national team.

Rinomhota made Cardiff’s matchday squad but was an unused substitute in the game.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise played for 60 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 loss at Aberdeen.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga was again dropped to the Copenhagen bench over the weekend.

The centre back did not feature in his side’s 2-1 loss against Midtjylland.

Udinese defender Jordan Zemura will be in action in the Italian Serie A against Parma tonight.