CAF announce dates for 2024 CHAN tournament

CAF have announced the dates for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania between 1-28 February 2025.

The first round of Qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024.

The dates and host nations were confirmed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) after an executive committee meeting in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday.

Stadiums and other venues to be used for the competition will be announced soon.

Senegal are the current champions of CHAN after they defeated hosts, Algeria two years ago in Algiers.