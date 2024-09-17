Marvelous Nakamba reacts to his league season debut and injury return

Marvelous Nakamba has reacted to his English Championship season debut after starting in Luton Town’s 1-0 win against Millwall over the weekend.

The midfielder returned from a long-term knee injury last month but had only featured in the Carabao Cup.

The injury was initially suffered on international duty last November, before it got worse and required surgery in December.

Speaking after making his league season debut, Nakamba told the club media: “I feel good to be back.

“I am trying my best every time, and with the help also from the technical team, the physios, everyone around the players – I feel great and also happy to be back to play my first league match.

“I played in the cup before, so I got more minutes today to keep pushing myself to the maximum and to be ready as soon as possible.”

Reflecting on the period he spent, while nursing an injury, the 30-year-old added: “I never gave up.

“Injuries happen in the game of football, so I had to soldier on and keep on believing and also to follow the instructions from the physios and with the support that I got from my family, everyone back home, here at the club, just pushing me.

“The belief they have in me, also to keep encouraging me to keep on following the programmes from the physio, so I was just doing it step by step and letting God to do the rest.”