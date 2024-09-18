Government issues update on National Sports Stadium renovations

The government has given an update on the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare venue has been closed for several months to allow the renovations to take place.

The works will improve the standard of the ground after it was condemned by CAF in late 2021.

According to The Herald, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said in the Cabinet meeting, as presented by Minister of Sport, Recreation Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry, that “considerable” progress has been made on the refurbishment of the stadium.

“Refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare metropolitan province is progressing well, with completion of stadium water reticulation works being 65 percent complete,” said Muswere as presented by Coventry to the Cabinet.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV), turnstiles, and venue operations control is 50 percent complete, and bucket seat installation is 35 percent complete.”

The National Sports Stadium’s failure to meet CAF standards has forced the Warriors and the country’s representative teams in the CAF inter-club competitions to play their home matches outside of the country.