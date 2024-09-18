Provisional Zim U20 squad for Afcon COSAFA Qualifiers named

Zimbabwe U20 national team coach Simon Marange has named his provisional squad for the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifiers.

The Young Warriors were drawn in Group A along with hosts Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana.

The qualifying tournament will happen from 26 September to 5 October.

The two finalists will advance to the Afcon U20 finals.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers

Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPC Kariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders

Allan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Alla Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Hebert Dick Jr (Arenel Movers), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum), Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders)

Midfielders

Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Alvin Antonio (Green Fuel), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Morris Musamba (Bikita Minerals), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum), Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Sean Mzinde (Harare City), Prince Magondo (Black Rhinos), Mavel Mbedzi (Dynamos), Craig Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe Munenzva

Forwards

Nokutenda Mangezi (Supersport United), Nigel Banda (Highlanders), Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Messi Gushero (Dulibadzimu FC)