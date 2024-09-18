Young Warriors fixtures at U20 Afcon, COSAFA Qualifier

Zimbabwe and Botswana will meet in the opening game of the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 | COSAFA Qualifier on September 26.
The pair clash in a Group A fixture at 12 noon that will be followed by a meeting between hosts Mozambique and Eswatini at 3 pm CAT.
The Young Warriors will play Eswatini in their second match on 28 September.
Their final Group A game is against hosts Mozambique two days later.
Only group winners and the best-placed runner up will advance to the semifinals.
The two finalists will qualify for the Afcon finals next year.
Zim U20 fixtures
26 September – Zimbabwe vs Botswana at 12 noon CAT.
28 September – Eswatini vs Zimbabwe at 12 noon CAT.
30 September – Mozambique vs Zimbabwe at 3 pm CAT.
Semifinals
3 October – Win Group B vs Win Group C at 12 noon CAT.
3 October – Win Group A vs Best Runner-Up at 3 pm CAT.
Final
5 October – Win SF1 vs Win SF2 at 2 pm CAT.