Young Warriors fixtures at U20 Afcon, COSAFA Qualifier

Zimbabwe and Botswana will meet in the opening game of the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 | COSAFA Qualifier on September 26.

The pair clash in a Group A fixture at 12 noon that will be followed by a meeting between hosts Mozambique and Eswatini at 3 pm CAT.

The Young Warriors will play Eswatini in their second match on 28 September.

Their final Group A game is against hosts Mozambique two days later.

Only group winners and the best-placed runner up will advance to the semifinals.

The two finalists will qualify for the Afcon finals next year.

Zim U20 fixtures

26 September – Zimbabwe vs Botswana at 12 noon CAT.

28 September – Eswatini vs Zimbabwe at 12 noon CAT.

30 September – Mozambique vs Zimbabwe at 3 pm CAT.

Semifinals

3 October – Win Group B vs Win Group C at 12 noon CAT.

3 October – Win Group A vs Best Runner-Up at 3 pm CAT.

Final

5 October – Win SF1 vs Win SF2 at 2 pm CAT.