Supersport United assistant coach discusses Nokutenda Mangezi’s potential to become first XI regular

SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has discussed Nokutenda Mangezi’s potential to become a first XI regular.

Mangezi joined SuperSport this week from local academy Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe on a one-year permanent deal with an option to extend it.

The 19-year-old went on to make his debut for the club on Tuesday, starting in the derby against Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, he delivered an average performance as his new team went on to lose 2-0.

Speaking after the match about the teenager’s prospects of becoming a first XI regular,

“Yeah, Mangezi is a good young player. It’s not his best performance tonight but he is learning.

“He has a big heart to earn a place in that team. We saw that in pre-season.

“He had a tough introduction into the PSL but can do a lot more. We will give him the means to operate, and show him how we want him to play.

“We will do that because he is learning all the time. He is one for the future. If I say future, I mean the near future”.