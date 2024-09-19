Warriors move up on latest FIFA Rankings after playing in Afcon Qualifiers

The Zimbabwe national team has moved up on the latest FIFA Rankings after playing in two 2025 Afcon Qualifiers during the September international break.

The Warriors played two goalless draw against Kenya and Cameroon to begin their qualifying campaign.

Both teams were ranked above the national team heading into the games.

The results saw the Warriors gaining nine points and moved five places up the ladder to number 124 in the world with 1135 points.

In Africa, Michael Nees’ charges also moved up five places to number 34.

Argentina retained their first place on the global ranking, while Morocco also maintained their top spot on the continent.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Belgium, 7. Netherlands, 8. Portugal, 9. Colombia, 10. Italy.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Ivory Coast, 5. Tunisia, 6. Nigeria 7. Algeria, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. DRC.