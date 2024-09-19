Zim duo makes Liverpool squad for Champions League as club finally finds way to register Trey Nyoni

Zimbabwean pair of Isaac Mabaya and Trey Nyoni are part of the Liverpool squad for the Champions League for this season

Mabaya was registered on the Reds’ B List which accommodates academy players.

He will be eligible to play for the senior team.

Nyoni, who joined Liverpool Academy last year, made the list but was not be registered as an academy player.

UEFA statutes stipulate that players are only eligible to be registered on List B for a Europa League squad if they are age 21 or under and have been on the club’s books for at least two years.

But with him arriving at the club a year ago, Liverpool have managed to registere him as a first team player on List A, which will allow him to also play in the UEFA Youth League.

Nyoni was part of the U19 team and captained the side that played a goalless draw AC Milan U19 in the in Youth League on Tuesday.

The game marked his first appearance for the club in an European competition after he was not registered due to the above mentioned statute.

Meanwhile, Mabaya, who hasn’t played a game this season, was not part of the Academy squad for Tuesday’s game.