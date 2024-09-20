Derby County coach feels sorry for Tawanda Chirewa, heaps praise on the midfielder

Derby County coach Paul Warne says he feels sorry for Tawanda Chirewa after the midfielder’s start to life at the Championship side was affected by an injury.

Chirewa joined Derby on a season-long loan deal from EPL side Wolves before the summer transfer window closed.

He featured for his new club once, against Barrow, befor sitting out in the next game.

The midfielder then suffered a concussion on national duty with the Warriors, which forced him to miss Derby’s game against Cardiff City last weekend.

The Warriors international is expected to return to action soon.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Warne said: “He played 45 minutes to brush the cobwebs off against Barrow, which seems like a different season. It almost feels like it was the 90s and I have just come out of watching Neverending Story. But because of the concussion protocol, I feel a bit sorry for him because you’re a little bit like a loner and he is not allowed to take contact for ages. I remember speaking to him after the Bristol City game and apologising that I couldn’t get him on and he said ‘No worries’ and that he was glad the team won. Then he left for international duty.”

The gaffer went on to praise Chirewa’s professionalism, saying: “He’s a really intelligent kid. He’s an absolute sponge.

“If he came in and he’d give you a lecture like a Ted Talk, he’s some sharp nut. I’ve got him doing homework on other midfielders.

“And I’ve got him watching Norwich midfielders for next week because it feels like his days are undernourished at the moment.”