Lloyd Chigowe gives update on Dynamos preparations for Confed Cup tie against Orapa United

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has given an update on his charges’ preparations for their CAF Confederation Cup first round tie, second leg fixture against Orapa United of Botswana.

The game will be played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The team remained in Botswana after their 1-0 first leg victory last weekend.

Chigowe gave a positive update on their preparations, saying, as cited by The Herald:

“The boys are raring to compete, the mood is great. Kadonzvo is writing exams and will rejoin the team (ahead of the match.)

“We need to be well-organised and have game intelligence to progress.

“Sadney Urikhob had a full training session as well as Issa Sadiki.”

Urikhob has not played a single match for the past month ago due to an injury.

Sadiki was also nursing a knock that was sustained three weeks ago.