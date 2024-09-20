Trent Alexander-Arnold considering buying Nantes

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly considering buying Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Alexander-Arnold and his father, Michael, held talks with the club hierarchy remotely a few months ago before meeting in person more recently.

The Reds star is believed to have made a €100million offer through a London investment firm that’s managed by his father.

The defender proposed to pay €80m upfront with a further €20m down the line plus a potential €40m in bonuses.

However, the publication adds that the proposed financials did not meet current owner Waldemar Kita’s valuation.

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is currently in the books of Nantes, and should the deal sail through, he will havea new boss at the club.