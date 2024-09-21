Chibuku Super Cup Wrap: FC Platinum, CAPS United crash out as Ngezi, Manica Diamonds book semifinal spots

CAPS United crashed out of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup after losing on penalties to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a quarterfinal tie played at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The match had ended in 1-1 draw with Madamburo taking a first half lead through Marvellous Mukumba 35th minute effort.

The Green Machine restored parity on the hour courtesy of Godknows Murwira’s free kick.

The Harare giants finished the match with a man down after their goalscorer received his marching orders.

Murwira got a second booking in the 75th minute.

After both teams were tied at the end 90 minutes, the game went straight to the penalties and Ngezi won the shootout 4-3 to reach the semifinals.

At Sakubva Stadium, Manica Diamonds edged FC Platinum 1-0 in their quarterfinal meeting.

The Gem Boys cruised to the victory courtesy Tawanda Macheke’s first half strike.