Marvelous Nakamba reveals his main plan after returning from long injury layoff

Marvelous Nakamba has revealed his main plan after returning from a long-term injury.

The midfielder recovered from a serious knee injury last month after sustaining it at the end of last year.

The injury was initially suffered on national duty with the Warriors in November, before it got worse and required surgery in December.

The setback ended his campaign and the midfielder only made his comeback eight months later.

He played in the Carabao Cup ahead of the international break and then in the Championship last weekend.

In an interview with Luton Today, Nakamba said he wants to stay grounded and avoid getting carried away as he continues his quest to regain full match fitness.

The midfielder said: “Sometimes us as players, or me myself, I get carried away and say ‘I want to do this,’ but it’s just maintaining me, managing me. I’m ready whenever they need me and so it was a good feeling (playing against Millwall) and I’m feeling good. It’s not like the same before when I could feel something, now I’m feeling great, I’m just willing to push more.

“Of course I have to manage it now, sometimes you can get carried away, maybe end up getting not the same injury, but similar muscles, you can pull a muscle, something like that, so I just have to follow the programmes from the physios and the club. I’m getting involved more in the group more of the time now so it’s encouraging. I’ve been doing most of the training with the group although managing it sometimes.”