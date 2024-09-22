Chibuku Super Cup: Simba Bhora, Highlanders encounter abandoned after Bosso players walked away in protest

The Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal encounter between Simba Bhora Highlanders was abandoned in the second half after Bosso players walked away in protest.

The match was prematurely ended when it was goalless on the 75th minute mark.

The abandonment happened after Bosso players and the technical staff left the field in protest over the referee’s decision to award a penalty to Simba.

The match official gave a foul after Tinashe Balakasi was brought down inside the box.

Highlanders felt the referee’s call was biased, and they left the pitch before the penalty was taken.

The Premier Soccer League will decide the way forward.