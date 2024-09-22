Dynamos crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup

Dynamos were left to rue a missed penalty after crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Glamour Boys lost 3-1 on penalties to Orapa United of Botswana in the second leg of the first round played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Sunday.

The encounter had ended 1-1 on aggregate after Orapa United won the return fixture 1-0 to cancel out Dembare’s 1-0 advantage from the first leg that was played last week.

Ivan Kamberipa scored the solitary goal for Orapa in the 78th minute.

The effort came after Dynamos’ Kevin Moyo missed a penalty in the first half.

Emmanuel Paga also had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for an offside.

In the penalty shootout, Lloyd Chigowe’s men missed three kicks, while Orapa converted all the penalties they took.

Orapa will now play in the group stage and will learn their opponents at a draw ceremony scheduled for 7 October.