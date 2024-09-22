Dynamos staring at US$400k windfall

Dynamos will be guaranteed at least US$400,000 should they beat Orapa United and progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Glamour Boys are hosting Orapa of Botswana in the second leg of the first round encounter.

The match is scheduled to happen at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Dembare are carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg and if they preserve that lead, they qualify for the group stage.

Teams that finish third and fourth will get $400,000, while first and second placed, who will qualify for the quarterfinals, are guaranteed $550,000.

Here is the full breakdown of the CAF Confederation Cup prize money.

Winner | USD 2,000,000

Runner-up | USD 1,000,000

Semi-finalists | USD 750,000

Quarterfinalists | USD 550,000

3rd of Group | USD 400,000

4th of Group | USD 400,000