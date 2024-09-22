Action as it happened: CAF Confederation Cup – Dynamos vs Orapa United

Follow our live coverage of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Dynamos vs Orapa United.

Latest:

Dynamos 0-1 Orapa United

(Agg. 1-1).

End of penalties, match to be decided by penalties.

90′ Two minutes added.

86′ Dynamos Sub: Mudadi replaces Moyo.

83′ Dynamos Sub: Kadonzvo, Magwaza replace Alick, Paga.

79′ Goal!!! Ivan Kamberipa scores for Orapa.

70′ Orapa Sub: Malgas replace Mabaya.

48′ Orapa Sub: Ookame, Aime replace Kamara, Kebeu.

46′ Dynamos Sub: Sadiki replaces Chikona.

-Halftime.

45′ Two Minutes added.

36′ Yellow card to Kebeu (Orapa).

25′ PENALTY SAVED!!! K. Moyo fails to convert from the spot. Paga pounces on a rebound but the referee whistles for an offside.

22′ Penalty to Dynamos after foul on Nyahwa inside the box.

13′ Paga hits the back of the net but the goal is disallowed for an offside.

9′ Yellow card to Kamara (Orapa).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Jalai, K. Moyo, Dzvinyai, Makarati, Chinyerere, Nyahwa, Chiwunga, Alick, Paga, Chikona.

Orapa XI: Malapela, Thibedi, Sakana, Rathlogo, Mabaya, Kamberipa, Kamara, Sekwai, Kebeu, Majafi, Osego.