Teenage Hadebe makes his debut at new American club

Teenage Hadebe made his debut at American MLS club Cincinnati.

Hadebe joined the team late last month on a free transfer, having left Turkish side Konyaspor at the end of last campaign.

The defender came on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Nashville on Sunday morning.

He played the final four minutes of the match and received a yellow card during that short period.

The appearance marked his return to the MLS, having played for Houston Dynamo until last year.

Hadebe’s contract at Cincinnati will run through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.