Another Cecil heist experienced in Zimbabwe

Just like his namesake Cecil John Rhodes —whose grand theft of African land and resources is well-documented, referee Cecil Ngwezere robbed football fans in Shamva of a potential thrilling end to a football match.

The Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanai Stadium was eventually abandoned, after Ngwezere’s decision to award the hosts a questionable late penalty backfired as Highlanders players, particularly goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda, refused to budge.

Ngwezere pointed to the penalty spot in the 79th minute when Peter Muduhwa lunged into Tinashe Balakasi. It was a clumsy challenge, and clearly a foul, but it also happened, clearly that is, outside the box.

Ngwezere’s efforts to convince the two teams for the match to continue hit a brick wall and the official blew his whistle to end the game after a 30-minute stoppage.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu insists football matches not ending does not present a good image for local football.

“It is quite disappointing if this is what we are going to display in our local league,” Kaindu told the media.

“It is affecting our sponsors and it is also affecting the league. It is not a good thing if we are not completing matches,” he added.



Kaindu’s counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya echoed the Zambian mentor’s words, saying the match ending that way was unfortunate.

”This is bad that we advertise local football in this way. The fans watching and the fans paying their hard-earned money to come and be entertained but we give them this, it is very unfortunate,” said Ndiraya.

“Whilst I would not want to speak on behalf of Highlanders, I think it’s bad for our football,” he added.