Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe blames lack of approved stadium in Zim after CAF Confed Cup defeat

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has blamed the lack of CAF-certified stadiums in Zimbabwe after their exit from the Confederation Cup.

The Glamour Boys lost 3-1 on penalties to Orapa United of Botswana in the second leg of the first round encounter played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Sunday.

The tie had ended 1-1 on aggregate after Orapa United won the return fixture 1-0 to cancel out Dembare’s 1-0 advantage from the first leg that was played at the same venue last week.

Speaking after Sunday’s match, where Ivan Kamberipa scored the solitary goal for Orapa in the 78th minute, Chigowe said:

“We played both matches away from home, that’s a big disadvantage.

“We played in the lion’s den twice and we lost. If we had played one of the matches at home I am sure the outcome would have been different.

“It will be difficult to lift the boys after this, but that’s our job we will go back and talk to them so that we can challenge in other competitions.”

Dynamos had several chances in the game including Kevin Moyo’s first half penalty miss.

Emmanuel Paga also had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for an offside.

In the penalty shootout, Chigowe’s men missed three kicks, while Orapa converted all the penalties they took.

The gaffer added: “We had the chances to kill off this contest, we had a penalty and we failed to score. Just like in the first match we had a glut of chances that we failed to take advantage of.”