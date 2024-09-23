JUST IN: ZIFA Referees Committee suspend Simba-Bosso official over penalty decision

The ZIFA Referees Committee has suspended one of the assistant referees who officiated the Simba Bhora-Highlanders Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal over the disputed penalty decision which led to the abandonment of the clash.

The assistant referee in question, Zonsi Ngosana advised the centre official Cecil Ngwezere to award Simba a penalty in the 76th minute, after Peter Muduhwa was adjudged to have fouled Tinashe Balakasi inside the box.

Television replays however showed the foul occurred outside the box.

“THE ZIFA Referees Committee hereby notifies that you have been suspended from officiating soccer matches for the next six matches. The suspension has been occasioned by your low standard of officiating in the match, Simba Bhora versus Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, Shamva, on 22 September 2024,” reads the suspension letter.

“In the match, the referee awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora for a foul which occurred outside the penalty area. As the assistant, you should have been marking the penalty area line which is parallel to the goal line. That way, you would have been able to see that the ball was out of the penalty area. That decision impacted on the match. The match was abandoned.”