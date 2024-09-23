Supersport United forward Nokutenda Mangezi dropped as Zim U20 for Afcon COSAFA Qualifier is named

SuperSport United striker Nokutenda Mangezi has been dropped from the Zimbabwe U20 squad for the Afcon COSAFA Qualifier tournament.

United asked their newly signed youngster to be excused “due to a lengthening injury list and key matches coming up.”

Mangezi was recently unveiled at the South African top-flight side and made his debut last week against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, the Young Warriors squad is made up of several locally-based stars and a few foreign-based players.

The foreign-based players include Crystal Palace’s recent signing Kurainashe Musanhi, Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC) and Tanaka Chirera (Bury FC).

Zimbabwe is in Group A along with hosts Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana.

The qualifying tournament will happen from 26 September to 5 October.

The two finalists will advance to the Afcon U20 finals.

Here is the Young Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers

Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPC Kariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders

Allan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum), Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders), Morris Musamba (Bikita Minerals)

Midfielders

Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum), Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe Munenzva

Forwards

Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Sean Mzinde (Harare City)